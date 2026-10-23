China's top diplomat holds talks with FM of Republic of the Congo

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Constant-Serge Bounda, Minister of Foreign Affairs, La Francophonie and Congolese Abroad of the Republic of the Congo, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Tian Yu)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Constant-Serge Bounda, Minister of Foreign Affairs, La Francophonie and Congolese Abroad of the Republic of the Congo, on Thursday in Beijing.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Republic of the Congo is the first African country to join China in signing the Early Harvest Arrangement for the Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development.China will continue to support the Republic of the Congo in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and opposing all forms of bullying by external forces, Wang said.Wang said China stands ready, under the strategic guidance of the two countries' heads of state, to work with the Republic of the Congo to plan high-level exchanges for the next stage, strengthen strategic alignment, advance practical cooperation, and promote bilateral ties.Calling on both sides to fully prepare for the Tenth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled to be held in the Republic of the Congo in 2027, Wang said China is ready to work with African parties to build a more just and equitable global governance system that meets the shared aspirations of Global South countries.The two sides should make good use of multilateral platforms including the International Organization for Mediation and the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, and step up communication and coordination, Wang added.Bounda said the Republic of the Congo supports the series of global initiatives put forward by China and reaffirms its firm commitment to the one-China principle.The Republic of the Congo appreciates China's attention to Africa's health sector and its assistance to Africa in combating the Ebola epidemic and strengthening health infrastructure development, Bounda said, noting that it stands ready to work with China to jointly push for greater progress in Africa-China relations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Constant-Serge Bounda, Minister of Foreign Affairs, La Francophonie and Congolese Abroad of the Republic of the Congo, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Tian Yu)