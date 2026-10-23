All-out rescue and relief underway after 7.0-magnitude quake hit Xizang’s Baqen

Firefighters arrive at an earthquake-hit village in Baqen County of Nagqu City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Baqen County of Nagqu City in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, which caused heavy casualties, multiple rescue and support teams have rushed to the quake-hit area to carry out round-the-clock emergency search and rescue, medical treatment for the injured and other relief operations. Relief supplies have been arriving at the disaster zone.The earthquake jolted Baqen at 10:33 pm Thursday. As of 10:00 am Friday, the quake had killed 16 people and injured 65, including 11 in critical condition and 54 with minor injuries. 339 households have sustained housing damage, according to Xinhua News Agency.At 2:10 am on Friday, an advance team of eight rescuers in two vehicles from the local fire and rescue detachment reached disaster-hit area. At 2:20 am, the team successfully rescued one trapped person, according to media report.Upon receiving orders late at night, the Xizang Military Command and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force Xizang Corps immediately activated their emergency response plan for disaster relief. More than 300 troops aboard over 20 vehicles headed for the quake-hit area overnight via motorized movement, according to Xinhua.A unit of the Western Theater Command Air Force launched an unmanned aerial vehicle at around 00:00 on Friday to conduct aerial survey over the quake zone, transmitting live footage of the disaster area.Quake relief supplies allocated by the authorities at various levels have been arriving at the quake-hit zone as of early Friday morning, including 1,000 sets of prefabricated houses, more than 3,200 tents, over 2,800 folding beds, and other daily necessities like quilts, stoves and clothes.The disaster prevention, reduction and relief authorities activated a Level III emergency response for natural disaster relief on Friday. The damage caused by the quake is being further evaluated, and relief efforts by various authorities are continuing.According to Xinhua, the emergency command of the Xizang Autonomous Region mobilized authorities at all levels and relevant departments to swiftly carry out search and rescue of survivors, medical treatment for the injured, and evacuation and resettlement of affected residents. Rescue and support teams including public security, fire services, State Grid and transportation personnel are heading for the core epicenter zone.More than 300 police officers have been dispatched to the epicenter core zone for relief work, while the regional fire and rescue corps has mobilized 347 personnel and over 9,400 sets of support supplies to the affected areas.To guarantee emergency electricity supply, State Grid Xizang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has deployed 23 emergency workers, six vehicles, 49 sets of lighting equipment and two low-voltage power generation vehicles to the quake-hit area, with crew carrying out power facility inspections through the night.The Xizang Blue Sky Rescue, a civilian volunteer rescue team, told the Global Times it has mobilized its first echelon of 20 rescuers in seven vehicles, equipped with over 100 pieces of quake rescue equipment and medical supplies. The team set off for the quake-hit area at 01:50 on Friday. A second echelon of 20 members is on standby at its headquarters, ready for immediate deployment.According to media reports, the epicenter is 59 kilometers from Baqen County, 152 km from Zadoi County of Qinghai Province, and 399 km from Lhasa of Xizang. The average altitude near the epicenter stands at around 4,800 meters, with a sparse population in surrounding areas.At 11:12 pm Thursday, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Zadoi County, according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The county borders Baqen.Recalling the moment the earthquake struck, a local resident in Baqen told Xizang Daily that his family had already gone to bed. “There was a sudden violent rumble. It felt as if hundreds of yaks were running all at once,” he said.According to the CENC, this is the strongest earthquake that hit China so far this year. The last magnitude-7 earthquake was the 7.1-magnitude tremor that struck Wushi County in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on January 23, 2024.China’s Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Friday allocated 50 million yuan ($7.44 million) in central natural disaster relief funds to support Xizang in carrying out emergency search and rescue operations and assistance for affected residents following the 7.0-magnitude quake. The National Development and Reform Commission also earmarked 30 million yuan in central budgetary investment for emergency restoration of infrastructure and public facilities in the quake zone.