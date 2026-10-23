China's fiscal revenue sees steady growth in Jan.-Sept.

China's fiscal revenue grew steadily in the first three quarters of 2026, with general public budget revenue reaching about 17.23 trillion yuan (about 2.56 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, latest official data showed.



The figure marked a 5.1 percent year-on-year growth, with the growth rate 0.4 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Finance.



Tax revenue in the first three quarters totaled about 14.07 trillion yuan, up 6.1 percent year on year, with the growth rate also 0.8 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year.



In terms of fiscal expenditure, general public budget spending in the first three quarters amounted to about 21.02 trillion yuan, up 1 percent year on year, the data showed.

