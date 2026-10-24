Teodoro charges at China with a paper shield

Philippines Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. delivers his speech during a plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue Defense Summit in Singapore, 31 May 2026. Photo: VCG











Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has once again been huffing at China, claiming that if China were to remove the Philippine ship that is illegally "grounded" at China's Ren'ai Jiao, it would constitute a so-called "act of war." He also warned that if Chinese personnel boarded the vessel, it could trigger the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. Yet no sooner had he made these threats than he began backpedaling, clarifying that an “act of war” does not necessarily mean the two countries would enter a “state of war,” as “only the President and Congress can declare war.”Teodoro is charging at China with a shield made of paper, only to retreat behind Marcos and the US before China has even made a move. This performance essentially lays bare his opportunism and cowardice. Teodoro's remarks were based on an unverified Philippine media report claiming that “China was considering 10 countermeasures against the Philippines,” including removing the grounded ship, blocking supplies, sanctioning Philippine politicians, reducing oil and fertilizer supplies, and restricting tourism. Teodoro admitted that he had not even read the report, yet he was already rushing to issue warnings. This suggests that he knows perfectly well the price of provoking China and that the Philippines cannot afford to pay it. For all his tough talk, he is effectively crying out in pain in anticipation of the consequences.China has indisputable sovereignty over Ren'ai Jiao and its adjacent waters. The China Coast Guard carries out law enforcement operations to safeguard rights in waters under its jurisdiction in accordance with the law. Its demand that the Philippines remove the illegally grounded warship is legitimate and well-founded. If the Philippines continues to gamble on provocations, persists in illegal intrusions and the reinforcement of structures at Ren'ai Jiao, or even attempts to forcibly break through China's law-enforcement controls, China will certainly take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. The Philippines should harbor no illusions on this matter. The further it goes in provoking China, the heavier the blows it will suffer. By then, it will be too late to try to salvage the situation by hiding behind others.Last month, Philippine media reported on a letter allegedly signed by Teodoro and addressed to a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official. According to the reported contents, Teodoro pledged that if he were to assume presidential power in the future, he would continue strengthening the US-Philippines alliance and pursuing a hard-line policy toward China. He also reportedly planned to manufacture maritime friction at Ren'ai Jiao during an ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting to portray China as a country "bullying a smaller nation." The Philippine Department of National Defense promptly denied the letter's authenticity, saying it “is false and fake,” but provided no evidence. The authenticity of the letter remains to be verified. Nevertheless, the pattern of behavior described in it closely mirrors Teodoro's own conduct, lending further weight to the suspicion that Teodoro is "on a mission." He is attempting to manufacture friction to serve his personal political ambitions, using his hardline stance toward China as a token of allegiance to external forces.Before trying to intimidate China with cries of an "act of war," Teodoro had better think carefully about the consequences of his words. No external power will foot the bill for his reckless rhetoric, and any so-called "treaty" will become nothing more than a scrap of paper in the face of risks of this magnitude.