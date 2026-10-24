China launches new remote sensing satellite groups

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying two groups of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 24, 2026. The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying two groups of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 24, 2026. The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying two groups of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 24, 2026. The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying two groups of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 24, 2026. The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)