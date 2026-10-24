China launches new remote sensing satellite groups

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying two groups of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 24, 2026. The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

China launched two groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Saturday.The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully.They are primarily used for scientific experiments, land and resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and reduction.The launch marked the 673rd mission of the Long March carrier rockets.

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying two groups of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 24, 2026. The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying two groups of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 24, 2026. The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying two groups of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 24, 2026. The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-53 group and the satellites 19-21 of the Yaogan-56 group were launched at 3:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)