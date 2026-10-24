Participants of 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) visit Xiong'an New Area

Participants of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) visit the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) kicked off here on Friday and will last till Sunday. Participants from various countries and regions visited a smart-city science and innovation center and the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area ahead of the forum. (Xinhua/Su Kaiyang)

Participants of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) learn about smart toys while visiting a smart-city science and innovation center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) kicked off here on Friday and will last till Sunday. Participants from various countries and regions visited a smart-city science and innovation center and the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area ahead of the forum. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Participants of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) listen to the introduction of the construction of Xiong'an New area while visiting the start-up zone of Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) kicked off here on Friday and will last till Sunday. Participants from various countries and regions visited a smart-city science and innovation center and the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area ahead of the forum. (Xinhua/Su Kaiyang)

Participants of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) interact with a robot dog while visiting a smart-city science and innovation center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) kicked off here on Friday and will last till Sunday. Participants from various countries and regions visited a smart-city science and innovation center and the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area ahead of the forum. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Participants of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) visit a smart-city science and innovation center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong'an) kicked off here on Friday and will last till Sunday. Participants from various countries and regions visited a smart-city science and innovation center and the construction site of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area ahead of the forum. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)