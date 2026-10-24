China's top political advisor accompanies DPRK top leader on visit to border city





China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Saturday accompanied Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on a visit to Dandong in northeast China's Liaoning Province.Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, conveyed General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Kim.