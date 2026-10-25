China launches new internet satellite group

A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 28th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Sunday. The payloads entered the designated orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 28th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Sunday. The payloads entered the designated orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 28th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Sunday. The payloads entered the designated orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 28th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Sunday. The payloads entered the designated orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
This long exposure photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows a Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 28th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasting off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province. The rocket lifted off at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Sunday. The payloads entered the designated orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)