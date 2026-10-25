Xi exchanges congratulations with Belgium's King Philippe over 55th anniversary of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belgium's King Philippe on Sunday exchanged congratulations on the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Xi pointed out that over the past 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Belgium have upheld the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and bilateral relations have developed steadily.



Exchanges and cooperation between the two countries across various fields have yielded numerous highlights and fruitful results, while people-to-people ties have grown increasingly close, he said.



Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Belgium relations and stands ready to work with King Philippe to take the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations as an opportunity to guide China-Belgium all-round friendly cooperative partnership to new heights, and to make new contributions to promoting the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.



In his message, Philippe said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Belgium and China have developed extensive and diversified cooperative relations.



Recalling President Xi's successful state visit to Belgium in 2014, which left him with fond memories, Philippe said he firmly believes that the two sides would build on the achievements of the past 55 years to further promote open dialogue, expand practical cooperation and deepen mutual understanding.



Belgium stands ready to develop balanced and mutually beneficial relations with China, address common global challenges, and promote peace, stability and sustainable development, he said.

