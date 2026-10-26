Follow-up investigation identifies surface rupture zone from magnitude-7.0 Baqen earthquake for the first time

Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

A field team from the China Earthquake Administration and members of the local earthquake agency of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region identified the first surface rupture zone on Sunday caused by the magnitude-7.0 earthquake in Baqen County in Nagqu in the region, China Central Television reported on Monday, citing the administration.The rupture zone discovered by the field team is located about 15 kilometers east of the epicenter and 20 kilometers from Maru Township, according to the administration.The investigation found that the earthquake was characterized primarily by normal faulting, accompanied by some left-lateral strike-slip movement. The rupture surface was nearly vertical, with a maximum depth of 3.5 meters and left-lateral displacement about 0.9 meters. The rupture zone was 8 to 30 meters wide and extended into the snow-covered mountains to the north and south, the administration said.The investigation also identified multiple instances of soil liquefaction and ground fissures, indicating that the earthquake had caused geological damage over a relatively wide area, according to the administration.Global Times