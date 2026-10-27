China calls for ending conflicts to better protect children

A Chinese envoy said Monday that the most direct and effective way of protecting children is to end conflict and violence, calling for greater efforts to promote peace.



China urges all parties to conflicts to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, cease hostilities, strictly fulfill their obligations under international law, and refrain from attacking civilians and civilian facilities, such as children and schools, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.



"All parties should follow the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, properly address differences through dialogue and consultation, and promote political settlement of hotspot issues," he told the Security Council.



There is also a need to step up humanitarian support and improve access to conflict-affected areas to ensure that children receive the necessary assistance and psychological support in a timely manner, he said.



Fu stressed the need to improve protection mechanisms and strengthen accountability.



Noting that children in the occupied Palestinian territory, Haiti, and elsewhere are on the front lines of conflict and violence and have long suffered grave violations and threats, Fu said China supports the Security Council in resorting to necessary tools to ensure strict accountability for wanton abuses of children.



China supports Vanessa Frazier, the UN secretary-general's special representative for children and armed conflict, in fulfilling her mandate and duties, and calls for stronger UN monitoring and reporting, he said.



Development is the fundamental solution to the root causes of conflict, said Fu. "We need to support the governments of the countries concerned in guaranteeing basic needs such as food, education, health care, and employment, and in improving the environment for children's growth and development, so that children can break free from the shadow of war and the cycle of violence."



China welcomes Jainaba Jagne's appointment as the first Special Envoy for Children Affected by Armed Conflict of the African Union (AU), and supports the United Nations in working closely with the AU to help conflict-affected countries strengthen their capacity to protect children, he said.



China will continue to assist developing countries to the best of its ability, including those in Africa. China stands ready to work with the international community to silence the guns and strengthen support and assistance, so that children around the world can grow up healthy and strong in an environment of peace and stability, and create a better future, said Fu.

