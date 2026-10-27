Chinese-built wastewater treatment project breaks ground in Kuwait

Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a wastewater treatment plant in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 26, 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kuwait on Monday for a wastewater treatment plant undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., marking another step forward in infrastructure and environmental cooperation between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kuwait on Monday for a wastewater treatment plant undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.,marking another step forward in infrastructure and environmental cooperation between China and Kuwait.
Construction machinery are seen at the groundbreaking ceremony in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 26, 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kuwait on Monday for a wastewater treatment plant undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., marking another step forward in infrastructure and environmental cooperation between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Construction vehicles are seen at the groundbreaking ceremony in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 26, 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kuwait on Monday for a wastewater treatment plant undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., marking another step forward in infrastructure and environmental cooperation between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)