Chinese-built wastewater treatment project breaks ground in Kuwait

Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a wastewater treatment plant in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 26, 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kuwait on Monday for a wastewater treatment plant undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., marking another step forward in infrastructure and environmental cooperation between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kuwait on Monday for a wastewater treatment plant undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.,marking another step forward in infrastructure and environmental cooperation between China and Kuwait.Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan said at the ceremony that the North Kabd Wastewater Treatment Plant and Related Works Project is a major strategic undertaking aimed at upgrading the country's wastewater infrastructure, improving water reuse and promoting environmental sustainability.Covering approximately 2.8 million square meters, the wastewater treatment plant will have an initial daily treatment capacity of 500,000 cubic meters, with provisions for future expansion to 1 million cubic meters, according to the minister.Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Yang Xin said the project would enhance Kuwait's capacity for wastewater collection, transportation, treatment and reuse upon completion, while contributing to sustainable development and Kuwait Vision 2035.More than 300 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction machinery are seen at the groundbreaking ceremony in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 26, 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kuwait on Monday for a wastewater treatment plant undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., marking another step forward in infrastructure and environmental cooperation between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Construction vehicles are seen at the groundbreaking ceremony in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 26, 2026. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kuwait on Monday for a wastewater treatment plant undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., marking another step forward in infrastructure and environmental cooperation between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)