African countries host photo exhibition marking Taiwan's restoration to China

Erastus Mwencha, former deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, addresses the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition marking the 81st anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A photo exhibition marking the 81st anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China opened in five African countries -- Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Mozambique -- from Oct. 23 to 25.The exhibition features four thematic sections and presents more than 30 photos under the theme "Remembering Taiwan's Restoration, Advancing National Reunification." Chinese ambassadors to the respective countries, local officials, foreign diplomats, scholars, business representatives and media practitioners attended the events.Guests reaffirmed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and stressed that Africa supports the efforts to safeguard the victorious outcomes of World War II and the post-war international order. They spoke highly of holding such an photo exhibition overseas.At the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition in Nairobi on Oct. 23, Erastus Mwencha, former deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, said the restoration of Taiwan in 1945 marked the end of the Treaty of Shimonoseki of 1895 and a monumental moment of restored integrity for the Chinese nation. The historical significance of these developments extends beyond China, and it also resonates profoundly with Africa, he noted.Mwencha recalled that when the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 in 1971, restoring the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China, 26 African nations voted in favor.At the same-day opening ceremony in Abuja, capital of Nigeria, Charles Onunaiju, director at the Center for China Studies, said China's experience of foreign intervention and colonial aggression is closely connected with the issue of national reunification. He said African countries have their own historical experiences and are therefore able to understand China's position on safeguarding national unity and sovereignty.Sheriff Ibrahim, head of the Center for Contemporary China-Africa Research in Nigeria, said there is a certain similarity between China's efforts to maintain national unity and Nigeria's own experience in maintaining its territorial integrity, expressing confidence that China would eventually achieve national reunification.On Oct. 24, at the opening ceremony held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Zheng Xingli, president of the All-Africa Association for Peaceful Reunification of China, said that history is the best textbook, noting that the exhibition revisits the history of Taiwan's restoration through a collection of precious historical photos and pays tribute to those who made sacrifices and contributions to national independence and reunification.At the same-day opening ceremony in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Joseph Kahama, secretary-general of the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, said the exhibition demonstrated the importance of preserving historical records for future generations. He said the exhibition offered lessons for Tanzania on documenting history and expressed support for China's position on reunification.On Oct. 25, at the opening ceremony held in Maputo, capital of Mozambique, former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano said, in 2025, China officially designated Oct. 25 as the Commemoration Day of Taiwan's Restoration, giving greater institutional significance to this anniversary. The date thus carries a meaning that goes beyond commemorating a historical event, reflecting the importance China attach to preserving national memory.Luis Canhemba, director of the Information Office of Mozambique, said the exhibition highlights the importance of preserving collective memory, recognizing the events that have shaped a nation's historical journey, and understanding their significance for present and future generations.Organized by Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau in partnership with several organizations, the photo exhibition will run for at least one week in the five countries.

People visit a photo exhibition marking the 81st anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

People visit a photo exhibition marking the 81st anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China, in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano visits a photo exhibition marking the 81st anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China, in Maputo, Mozambique, Oct. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Leng Ruijie)