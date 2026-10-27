With extremely inappropriate remarks, Mbappé loses trust in the Chinese market on his own

Kylian Mbappé Photo: VCG

A football star can make hundreds of millions on the pitch, only to lose the trust of an entire market by failing to show the most basic respect.French football star Kylian Mbappé has recently sparked a fierce backlash in China after making extremely inappropriate remarks in a recent interview. What did he say? Many Chinese would rather not repeat it.Dongqiudi, a major Chinese football news and community platform, issued a statement saying that it would not translate the interview because the footballer's remarks had hurt the feelings of Chinese fans and the Chinese people.Brands including Dongpeng Beverage Group and Chinese dairy giant Mengniu promptly terminated their cooperation. This is not an emotional outburst, but a rational choice made spontaneously by the market. The message from Chinese consumers is clear: Respect is not optional; one doesn't get to profit from China while disrespecting it. Not a chance.Mbappé's talent and skills are beyond doubt. But talent and public responsibility are two entirely different things. The first determines how many goals you score and how much you are worth; the second determines how many people are still willing to pay for you. Talent may open the door to a market, but respect is what keeps it open.We don't know whether Mbappé would deliberately set out to offend a country whose market has helped fuel his commercial success. One thing is for sure: He lacks cross-cultural awareness, and fails to appreciate the responsibilities that come with global fame.Had he shown even a basic understanding of Chinese culture and sensitivities, he might have thought twice before speaking so disrespectfully. Every culture has its boundaries. That is no secret.No one expects a foreign athlete to be an expert on China. But global superstars who have long profited from commercial partnerships in China should make an effort to understand the country's cultural sensitivities and show a basic level of respect. That is not asking for special treatment. It is basic commercial common sense.For Chinese brands, terminating such cooperation is no small decision. Previous marketing investments, contractual obligations and the cost of replacing promotional materials all mean real costs. Yet, by cutting ties, these companies are sending a clear message: When public sentiment is offended, businesses cannot pretend nothing has happened.China's market remains open and welcomes athletes and brands from around the world to share in its opportunities. But an open market is not a market without boundaries. The threshold is respect. Those who disregard the feelings of the Chinese people should not expect to escape the commercial consequences.For decades, some international public figures have been happy to take the money from the Chinese market while talking carelessly about China. When it comes to matters of principle, they tend to dismiss offensive remarks as "personal expression" or hide behind "freedom of speech." That's no excuse.This time, Mbappé has learned the hard way — and he has only himself to blame. His case should serve as a clear red line for every foreign public figure hoping to profit from China: On issues of national sentiment, no one has the freedom to act recklessly.Going forward, our commercial contracts might as well spell out clearer clauses governing public conduct. The national feelings of the Chinese people are not to be provoked, and the Chinese market will leave no room for those who display arrogance and disrespect.