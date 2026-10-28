Higher education summit in Hong Kong highlights Northern Metropolis university town development

The Global University Presidents and Leaders Summit 2026 kicked off in Hong Kong on Tuesday, highlighting the development of the Northern Metropolis University Town and deep integration among government, industry, academia, research, and investment.



Organized by the Hong Kong Association for External Friendship, the two-day summit drew university presidents and senior management from over 50 universities across more than 20 countries and regions.



John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said at the opening ceremony that the Northern Metropolis is central to Hong Kong's five-year plan and the city's future, adding that the main focus of its development will be its three university towns, which will be developed to integrate five elements -- education, technology, industry, talent, and city development.



The HKSAR government is committed to strengthening the deep integration and synergy between industry, academia, and research, said Lee, who also invited attendees to partner with Hong Kong in developing the Northern Metropolis and its university towns.

