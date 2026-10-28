Australia returns 2 cultural relics to China

The National Gallery of Australia (NGA) handed over two Chinese cultural relics to China's National Cultural Heritage Administration in Canberra at 2:52 p.m. local time on Wednesday.



The two relics are the head of a military official statue and the head of a civil official statue, both dating back to the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). According to the NGA, both relics are made of limestone and originated from central China's Henan Province.

