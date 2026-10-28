Chinese mainland spokesperson slams reports of TSMC asking suppliers to assess alternatives that do not use mainland rare earths

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. Photo:VCG

A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday slammed reports of TSMC asking suppliers to assess alternatives that do not use mainland rare earths amid the mainland’s export controls on rare earth materials, magnets and related processing technologies.“The relevant reports are inconsistent with the facts and have ulterior motives,” Chen Binhua, the spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing, noting that the mainland implements necessary export controls in accordance with laws and regulations, with the aim of safeguarding the stability and security of the global supply chain for critical minerals.The relevant measures are meant to "regulate exports" rather than "prohibit exports," and the ultimate goal is to achieve sustainable use of strategic resources and common global development, he added.What truly creates risks for the global semiconductor industrial chain is precisely the actions of those who spare no effort to suppress high-tech enterprises from the Chinese mainland and attempt to contain the mainland's development, the spokesperson said.“We will remain committed to strengthening cross-Straits economic cooperation and deepening cross-Straits integrated development. We welcome Taiwan island’s industrial circles to join us in moving in the same direction, actively participating in cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation, and jointly strengthening the Chinese nation's economy,” Chen said.Global Times