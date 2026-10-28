China, EU key forces in upholding multilateral trade system; Chinese commerce minister urges joint efforts in solving EU problems

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao (right) meets with Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, on October 28, 2026. Photo: Ministry of Commerce

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday that China and the EU are key forces in upholding the multilateral trading system, stressing that China is not the source of the EU's problems but a partner in solving them. He urged the EU to work with China to promote more balanced and mutually beneficial trade in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, on Tuesday, according to the ministry's Wednesday official statement.The meeting came amid renewed efforts by China and the EU to stabilize bilateral trade ties, following productive talks earlier this month that yielded 16 points of consensus on issues including trade and investment, export controls and World Trade Organization (WTO) reform.China and the EU are important economic and trade partners and key forces in upholding the multilateral trading system, Wang said.The two sides have held two meetings under their trade and investment consultation mechanism this year, reaching substantial outcomes and consensus. Wang stressed that this fully demonstrates their willingness, ability and wisdom to resolve each other's trade and economic concerns through dialogue.Meanwhile, Wang noted that the EU has recently stepped up efforts to introduce a series of trade-restrictive measures, negatively affecting the stability of China-EU industrial and supply chains and cooperation between businesses on both sides.Wang stressed that China is not the source of the EU's problems, but a partner in addressing them. He expressed hope that the EU would work with China to promote more balanced and stronger bilateral trade by expanding two-way investment, increasing imports from the EU and broadening cooperation in emerging sectors, in line with WTO rules and the principles of reciprocity and mutual benefit.China's Ministry of Commerce is willing to strengthen communication with the committee to jointly promote the stable and sound development of China-EU economic and trade relations, Wang said.Lange said the EU is willing to develop stable and balanced economic and trade relations with China, uphold the multilateral trading system, advance WTO reform and promote global economic growth. He added that the EU welcomes investment from Chinese companies and is willing to explore new areas of cooperation for mutual benefit.Global Times