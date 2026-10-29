China opposes US blacklisting of three Chinese firms under so-called ‘forced labor prevention’ measures, vows to safeguard interests: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday strongly condemned and resolutely opposed the US' announcement that it was adding three Chinese genomics entities to the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List," and said China would take necessary measures to safeguard its interests.The US added BGI Genomics Co Ltd, MGI Tech ‌Co Ltd, and Shenzhen BGI Technology Co Ltd (also known as the BGI Group) to its so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List," a move that bans imports from the three companies, according to a statement posted by the US Department of Homeland Security on its website on Wednesday."We have noted the relevant developments. Forced labor does not exist in China. People of all ethnic groups in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region enjoy freedom and equality in employment, and their labor rights and interests are effectively safeguarded in accordance with the law," a MOFCOM spokesperson said in a statement.The US actions lack a factual basis, as it continues to abuse the "human rights" pretext to pursue unilateral protectionism and engage in bullying, the spokesperson said.Not long ago, the US added a large number of Chinese entities to the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List." China lodged solemn representations with the US and firmly took countermeasures. Yet the US has refused to mend its ways and, in disregard of China's firm opposition, has pressed ahead with new sanctions by putting Chinese biomedical technology companies on the sanctions list.The US' move runs counter to the consensus reached by the two heads of state, seriously undermines the stability of China-US economic and trade relations, and contravenes the spirit of humanitarianism, the spokesperson said."The US should immediately stop political manipulation, smears and attacks, and cease its unjustified suppression of Chinese companies. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its interests," the spokesperson stressed.