China vows ‘all necessary measures’ to defend rights, interests, if EU imposes discriminatory restrictions against Chinese products

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China will take necessary measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests, if the EU persists in imposing discriminatory restrictions against Chinese products, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday, in response to reports that the EU was exploring the possibility of extending the trade understanding reached with China regarding hybrid vehicles to other sectors, such as chemicals.Imposing artificial restrictions on normal trade likely violates WTO rules, and such measures not only fail to enhance the competitiveness of EU industries but also increase the burden on downstream sectors, thereby fueling inflation within the EU and undermining the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, Huang Ling, the MOFCOM spokesperson, said at a press briefing.Huang noted that the second regular meeting of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism recently yielded positive progress and a number of consensuses, demonstrating that both sides possess not only the willingness but also the capacity and wisdom to properly address economic and trade differences through dialogue and consultation.China has repeatedly emphasized that it is not the source of the problems facing the EU, but rather a partner in finding solutions, and China is willing to strengthen dialogue and consultation with the EU, continue exploring ways to address each other's economic and trade concerns, and promote more balanced and forward-looking development of China-EU trade, Huang said."However, China firmly opposes any protectionist practices involving the abuse of trade defense instruments. If the EU persists in taking discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese products, China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own interests and the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," Huang said.Global Times