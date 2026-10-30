China Coast Guard drills around Ren'ai Jiao, Xianbin Jiao to strengthen readiness for foreign infringements: report

A China Coast Guard flotilla led by the Dong'an recently conducted comprehensive maritime law enforcement training in waters around Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao to strengthen its on-site enforcement and control capabilities. Photo: CCTV News

A China Coast Guard (CCG) flotilla led by the Dong'an recently conducted comprehensive maritime law enforcement training in waters around Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao to strengthen its on-site enforcement and control capabilities, CCTV News reported on Friday.The flotilla, comprising the Dong'an, Nanxun and Sanzhou'ao, practiced reconnaissance, tracking and surveillance, navigation control and small-boat tactical maneuvering. The exercises focused on scenarios involving foreign vessels illegally entering the waters of Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao, according to the report.In one simulated scenario, a foreign fishing vessel entered the waters of Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao to conduct illegal fishing. Under the command of the flotilla, two law enforcement boats approached the vessel and conducted a boarding inspection.During the inspection, CCG officers identified violations including the illegal harvesting of protected aquatic wildlife and the use of electricity, poison or explosives to catch fish. They confiscated the vessel's fishing gear and catch in accordance with the law, then warned the vessel and ordered it to leave.The training also covered evidence collection using electro-optical equipment, drills on the use of water cannons and drone operations.Lin Weicong, a law enforcement officer aboard the Dong'an, was quoted as saying in the report that the training enhanced preparedness for responding to infringements by foreign parties involving Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao, while improving the flotilla's tactical coordination and joint maritime operations capabilities.Global Times