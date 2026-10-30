Type 076 amphibious assault ship becomes world’s 1st catapult-capable drone carrier after China’s 1st carrier-borne armed reconnaissance stealth drone completes takeoff & landing

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, is underway on Nov. 16, 2025. The Sichuan returned to the shipyard in Shanghai at around 5 p.m. Sunday after completing its maiden sea trial. (Photo by Huang Haitao/Xinhua)

China's GJ-21 reconnaissance and strike stealth drone recently completed its first successful takeoff and landing aboard the Sichuan, the country's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, marking a breakthrough in the Chinese Navy's ability to operate fixed-wing stealth drones from large maritime combat platforms, according to the Xinhua News Agency. A Chinese military affairs expert told the Global Times that this is a global first, bringing the PLA one step closer to an era of drone carriers. The Type 076 amphibious assault ship has thus become the world's first catapult-enabled drone carrier.The latest information suggests that the Type 076 amphibious assault ship has carried out technical verification related to catapult-capable drone carriers to a certain extent. The vessel will continue compatibility tests for multiple types of UAVs in follow-up work, Chinese military affairs expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times on Friday."As a large UAV, the GJ-21 has a takeoff weight of more than ten tons. It cannot take off on its own from a conventional ship deck and must rely on a catapult system like the one on the Type 076. Meanwhile, the Type 076 amphibious assault ship is also fitted with an arresting system to support stable and reliable arrested landings of the GJ-21," Song said.The completion of GJ-21 takeoffs and landings aboard the Type 076 means the ship has achieved the basic combat capability of a catapult-capable drone carrier, a global first, according to Song.Song noted that the US X-47B carrier-based drone program was designed for aircraft carriers, yet multiple technical constraints led to its cancellation. By contrast, the GJ-21 program has advanced steadily with an efficient development timeline and boasts broad application prospects ahead."Besides operating from the Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the GJ-21 may also be deployed on China's electromagnetic catapult aircraft carrier in the future. The Type 076 could serve as a testbed for cutting-edge technologies. It can operate independently as a drone carrier and build technical know-how for China's third aircraft carrier to host manned-unmanned teaming, expanding the operational modes of carrier strike groups," said Song.The PLA Navy's exploration of carrier-based drone operations using the Type 076 proves that this new equipment combination is viable. This technical path carries substantial practical value, and the Type 076 has thus become the world's first catapult-capable drone carrier."The vessel could also temporarily accommodate manned fighter jets later to test catapult launch and arrested landing procedures for manned aircraft," predicted the expert.