Foreign companies report strong growth in China operations, highlighting market opportunities ahead of CIIE and APEC meetings

Lujiazui Photo:VCG

Multiple foreign companies have reported strong growth in their China businesses in their latest financial results, a trend that a Chinese analyst said underscores the country's continued importance as a key growth engine for multinational enterprises amid global uncertainties.The positive results come as China prepares to host two major international events in November, the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, offering fresh opportunities for international businesses to explore the Chinese market and deepen cooperation.From pharmaceuticals and sportswear to cosmetics and beverages, the latest corporate earnings highlight the opportunities offered by China's vast consumer market.According to Adidas' third-quarter 2026 financial results released on Thursday, net sales in Greater China reached 1.138 billion euros ($1.27 billion), up 20 percent from 947 million euros a year earlier, outpacing the 14 percent growth recorded in North America.The Chinese market also delivered significant growth for US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, which reported revenue of $2.582 billion in China in the first nine months of 2026, up nearly 75 percent year-on-year, according to its latest quarterly financial filing, the Paper reported.French cosmetics giant L'Oréal also identified China as the key growth driver in its North Asia business.Meanwhile, US beverage giant Coca-Cola reported a 5 percent increase in global unit case volume in the third quarter, with key markets including China leading the growth, the Global Times learned from the company on Friday.Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé also reported improving momentum in Greater China, with organic sales growth reaching 4.2 percent in the third quarter.The company is preparing to participate in the ninth CIIE for the ninth consecutive year. Since 2020, Nestlé has invested more than 6 billion yuan in China, particularly in its infant formula and pet food businesses, according to company information.The results across different industries highlight the breadth of opportunities in the Chinese market, even as consumer demand and competition vary across sectors.Amid global economic uncertainties, a number of foreign companies, many of them leaders in their respective industries, have delivered strong business performance. Huo Jianguo, former head of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under MOFCOM, told the Global Times on Friday that the growth of their China businesses has been supported by both domestic market demand and China's role in manufacturing and export, further underscoring the Chinese market's continued importance as a key growth driver for these companies.China's vast market and comprehensive industrial and supply chains offer substantial opportunities for foreign enterprises, including US companies, while investing in China remains important for businesses seeking international expansion, Huo said.Official data also point to continued foreign business engagement. According to figures released by China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on October 22, the country attracted 548.81 billion yuan in actually utilized foreign investment during the first nine months of 2026, while foreign investment rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in September alone.The upcoming CIIE, scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, provides another major platform for multinational companies to introduce products, establish partnerships and explore opportunities in China.According to an official press conference on October 16, the exhibition will bring together 4,142 overseas exhibitors, with participants from 162 countries, regions and international organizations. The exhibition area will exceed 440,000 square meters for the first time, with more than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders participating.Besides the CIIE, China will host the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen from November 17 to 18, followed by the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 18 and 19.The two major events will provide complementary opportunities for international businesses. "While the CIIE focuses on connecting global products, technologies and services with the Chinese market, APEC offers a broader platform for dialogue on regional trade, investment and economic cooperation," said Huo.The continued participation of multinational companies in these events, together with their strong financial results and ongoing investment activities in China, highlights the opportunities created by China's market opening and international economic engagement, said Huo.