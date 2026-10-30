China, Indonesia, Malaysia jointly crack major transnational drug trafficking case, seizing 1.2 tons of methamphetamine, arresting 11 suspects

Some of the drugs seized during the operation. Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security

Indonesian law enforcement authorities arrest suspects during the operation. Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security

China, Indonesia and Malaysia have jointly cracked a major transnational drug trafficking case, with Indonesian authorities seizing approximately 1.2 tons of methamphetamine and arresting 11 people during an operation on October 21, according to a statement provided to the Global Times by China's Ministry of Public Security on Friday.The case originated in October 2025, when Chinese narcotics control authorities uncovered clues about a major transnational criminal network involved in smuggling and trafficking drugs. Following a year of intensive investigation, Chinese authorities gradually established that the group had repeatedly smuggled and trafficked drugs into Indonesia, according to the statement.In September 2026, China's National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC) shared relevant intelligence with Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN), and the two sides agreed to cooperate in combating the transnational drug trafficking network. With support and assistance from the NNCC and the Royal Malaysia Police, Indonesian authorities dismantled a major clandestine drug processing facility in Banda Aceh on October 21.

Some of the drugs seized during the operation. Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security

The case is the major transnational drug smuggling operation involving the largest number of arrests across borders and the most comprehensive dismantling of the criminal network among cases jointly investigated by China and other countries in recent years, according to the statement.The successful operation demonstrated the three countries' professional investigative capabilities, effective operational coordination, decisive decision making and mutual trust. It added that the operation delivered a strong blow to regional drug trafficking activities and demonstrated the countries' firm determination to combat drug crimes through international cooperation, the statement said.China, Indonesia and Malaysia have long attached great importance to cooperation in drug control, working together to address emerging challenges and crack down on transnational drug crimes in accordance with the law. The three countries will continue to advance practical cooperation in combating drug crimes to help eliminate drug related harm and safeguard the wellbeing of people across the region, according to the statement.Global Times