China urges US to immediately revoke FCC restrictions on Chinese testing labs, vows to firmly defend interests

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China strongly opposes the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) latest restrictions on testing laboratories and urges the US to immediately revoke the measures, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Friday, vowing that China will take further necessary measures to safeguard its rights and interests, if the US insists on going its own way.The remarks came after the FCC voted to approve measures that will, starting December 1, 2028, prohibit the authorization of testing laboratories, telecommunications certification bodies and laboratory accreditation bodies located in China and other so-called "non-reciprocal economies." The measures will also prohibit FCC-related testing, certification and accreditation activities in these economies.Asked to comment on that, the MOFCOM spokesperson said that China had noted the relevant developments, adding that the FCC has repeatedly introduced restrictive measures targeting China despite China's repeated representations, in violation of the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.These actions have seriously harmed the interests of China and other relevant trading partners, undermined the stability of China-US economic and trade relations, and disrupted global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to these actions, the spokesperson said, noting that China has already taken countermeasures in response to previous restrictions.Highlighting the important role of Chinese testing laboratories in the global testing and certification system, the spokesperson said they provide cost-effective support for the production and trade of communications electronics and intelligent manufacturing products worldwide.The US has disregarded the objective laws governing global economic development and the international division of labor in industrial cooperation, interfering with market choices through administrative means and forcibly pushing for the return of testing activities to the US, according to the spokesperson.Such moves will increase testing costs for businesses, prolong product delivery and iteration cycles, and ultimately harm the interests of US businesses and consumers, the spokesperson said.China has previously proposed negotiations on a bilateral mutual recognition agreement on multiple occasions, but the US has adopted an extremely passive and negative attitude, the spokesperson noted.The spokesperson stressed that China's door to resolving disputes through consultations remains open, urging the US to heed the calls of the business community, respect market principles, work with China in the same direction and immediately revoke the relevant measures."If the US insists on going its own way, China will take further necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.Global Times