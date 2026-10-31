Individual penalized for illegally flying drone into military aircraft flight path to film and disseminate videos: MSS

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Chinese security authorities disclosed details of a case in which a person was penalized in accordance with the law for knowingly operating a drone to intrude upon the flight path of military aircraft for video recording and dissemination, despite being aware that areas surrounding military airfields are no-fly zones. Chinese security authorities disclosed details of a case in which a person was penalized in accordance with the law for knowingly operating a drone to intrude upon the flight path of military aircraft for video recording and dissemination, despite being aware that areas surrounding military airfields are no-fly zones.





While providing aerial photography services, Wang, an internet company employee, knowingly flew a drone illegally near a military airport and filmed videos, despite knowing that the surrounding area was a no-fly zone, China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) said in a WeChat article on Saturday.





After the drone returned, Wang exported the recorded materials to his personal communications device and shared the clips with relatives, friends and colleagues via social applications, according to the MSS.



Following an investigation, Wang admitted to illegally operating a drone to enter a military restricted area, intruding into the takeoff and landing paths of military aircraft, and endangering flight safety.



The national security authorities imposed penalties on him in accordance with the law, ordered him to delete the relevant video materials and eliminate the adverse effects, the MSS said.



The MSS also said that unauthorized drone flights run afoul of relevant laws and regulations. Such activity can disrupt aviation order, endanger public safety and carry risks of sensitive information leakage, and therefore must be countered in accordance with the law.



The newly revised Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, which took effect on January 1, 2026, for the first time brings unauthorized drone flights within the category of “acts endangering public safety,” with relatively serious cases punishable by five to ten days’ detention, the Xinhua News Agency reported.





Global Times

