CHINA / SOCIETY
Actor from China’s Taiwan region praises the country’s public security as luxury bag recovered in 15 minutes
By Global Times Published: Oct 31, 2026 01:47 PM
Ming Dao presents a thank-you pennant to traffic police on behalf of his colleague. Photo: Screenshot from his personal social media account

Ming Dao presents a thank-you pennant to traffic police on behalf of his colleague. Photo: Screenshot from his personal social media account


Ming Dao, actor from China’s Taiwan region, praised incredible public security in China, saying such an experience would be almost impossible elsewhere in the world and only in China can this happen, after his colleague lost a luxury handbag in Shanghai that local police recovered within 15 minutes, with none of its valuables missing. 

On Friday, Ming Dao recounted a heartwarming experience in Shanghai on his personal social media account. He said that he and his team members had recently driven from Shanghai to Hangzhou and, after stopping to rest at a service area, continued their journey. His colleague’s bag was left behind at the service area, but they only realized it was missing when local police called them about 15 minutes after they resumed their journey.

In the video, Ming Dao showed the recovered Louis Vuitton handbag. He shared that he had bought the expensive bag in Paris as a gift for his colleague. Inside were cash, Ming Dao’s identification documents and some materials.

Ming Dao said the bag may have accidentally rolled onto the ground when the driver opened the car door. He expressed astonishment that, after falling in the parking lot, the bag was quickly handed over to the traffic police with nothing missing. “Public security is incredible,” he said.

He also said that the bag was recovered not because he was a celebrity, and that the whole episode was simply a story of ordinary people returning found property honestly. This would be almost impossible anywhere else in the world and could only happen in China, Ming Dao said, noting that he thinks that is incredible.

Ming Dao presented a thank-you pennant to the local traffic police on behalf of his colleague to express his gratitude. He also said that in addition to the police, he wanted to thank the person who found the bag and hoped that person would contact him after seeing the video.


Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Mainland spokesperson slams DPP authorities' restriction against actor Zhang Linghe, supports Jay Chou's identification as Chinese singer

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday criticized Taiwan authorities for rejecting mainland actor Zhang ...

Nearly 20% rise in Taiwan residents' trips to mainland in first 8 months shows cross-Straits exchanges are an ‘irresistible trend’

Despite an orange travel warning remaining in place for the Chinese mainland, the latest statistics from Taiwan’s regional ...