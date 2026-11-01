More than 800 people honored for reporting activities endangering national security as hotline marks 11th anniversary

Photo: China's Ministry of State Security

More than 800 people have been commended and rewarded for reporting activities endangering China's national security since 2019, as the national security authorities' 12339 public hotline marks its 11th anniversary this year, according to an article published on the official WeChat account of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) on Sunday.The hotline, officially launched in November 2015, serves as a channel connecting the public with national security authorities, enabling citizens and organizations to report suspected activities that threaten national security through telephone calls and online platforms.Over the past 11 years, the number of reports received through the hotline has continued to rise, with an increasing number of high-quality leads emerging and contributing to the investigation of multiple major cases, the article said.Since 2019, national security authorities have organized nationwide commendation and reward programs for individuals who have made meritorious contributions through reporting in accordance with the Counter-Espionage Law as well as other laws and regulations. More than 800 people have received recognition and rewards over the past eight years, according to the article.In 2022, MSS released the regulation on rewards for citizens reporting activities that endanger national security who will be given an incentive based on the effectiveness and contribution of their reports, with the maximum amount exceeding 100,000 yuan ($15,000).The MSS article published on Sunday also highlighted several examples of citizens who helped safeguard national security by reporting suspicious activities. They included border residents who stepped forward to confront and thwart suspicious individuals and received awards for particularly significant contributions; a ride-hailing driver who noticed a passenger secretly photographing a sensitive facility and calmly handled the situation; fishermen who retrieved surveillance devices from the sea; and a university student who reported the sale of state secrets.The article said that China's counter-espionage efforts face a severe and complex situation, with foreign intelligence agencies seeking to infiltrate the country and obtain sensitive information. It stressed that safeguarding national security requires not only the efforts of national security authorities but also the participation of the public.The experience of the past 11 years demonstrates that safeguarding national security is a responsibility shared by all, with growing public participation helping strengthen the country's overall national security defenses, it added.Global Times