China-Egypt joint faculty of postgraduate studies holds 1st opening ceremony

The Benha-Wuhan Faculty of Postgraduate Studies, jointly established by China's Wuhan University and Egypt's Benha University, held its first opening ceremony at Benha University on Saturday.



Lu Chunsheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, said at the ceremony that the faculty is a flagship project of China-Egypt cooperation in higher education and one of the important symbols of the two countries' efforts to deepen educational cooperation and jointly cultivate talent for the future.



Zhang Pingwen, president of Wuhan University, said the two universities have joined hands to establish the faculty with the aim of building a bridge for knowledge and educational exchanges between China and Egypt.



Nasser El-Gizawy, president of Benha University, said his university will continue to deepen cooperation with Wuhan University, strengthen exchanges of expertise, and build lasting bridges for scientific and cultural exchanges.



On the same day, the presidents of the two universities signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in training outstanding engineers.

