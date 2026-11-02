Botswana, Chinese officials pledge closer cooperation at friendship event

Botswanan artists perform traditional dance during the Botswana-China Friendship Evening event held in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 31, 2026. Officials from Botswana and China have pledged to strengthen friendship and deepen cooperation to translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into tangible benefits for both peoples. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Officials from Botswana and China have pledged to strengthen friendship and deepen cooperation to translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into tangible benefits for both peoples.Delivering a keynote address at the Botswana-China Friendship Evening event held on Saturday at the Gaborone International Convention Center in the capital, President Duma Boko described his recent state visit to China as "exceedingly successful."The outcomes of the visit will be translated into "tangible opportunities and benefits for our peoples," said Boko, urging Botswana to learn from China's development experience in skills, expertise, innovation and technology.He commended China's zero-tariff policy for African countries that have diplomatic ties with China, saying it opens up the huge Chinese market to African goods, and added that Botswana needs to increase production and improve both the quantity and quality of its products.Boko said Botswana welcomes Chinese investors to share their experience for skills transfer. He highlighted the country's strategic location at the heart of Southern Africa, describing it as a gateway for capital flows into the continent.Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong said that China is ready to work with all parties of Botswana to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to strengthen cooperation in sectors of the digital economy, agriculture, livestock industry, healthcare, and education to support Botswana's socio-economic development.The Botswana-China Friendship Evening was jointly organized by the Botswana-China Friendship Association, the China Quyi Artists Association and Business Botswana, with support from Botswana's Ministry of Sport and Arts and the Chinese Embassy in Botswana.The event featured a cultural and arts program, including tongue twisters, Sichuan opera face-changing, and comic mime performances by the Chinese artists, as well as traditional poetry recitals, dance, and Setinkane performances by the Botswanan artists.The inaugural Botswana-China Diamond Friendship Award ceremony was also held at the event.

Botswanan President Duma Boko delivers a keynote address at the Botswana-China Friendship Evening event held in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 31, 2026. Officials from Botswana and China have pledged to strengthen friendship and deepen cooperation to translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into tangible benefits for both peoples.(Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

A Chinese artist performs Sichuan opera face-changing during the Botswana-China Friendship Evening event held in Gaborone, Botswana, Oct. 31, 2026. Officials from Botswana and China have pledged to strengthen friendship and deepen cooperation to translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into tangible benefits for both peoples. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)