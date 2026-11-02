China-aided bridge project breaks ground in west Sri Lanka

Guests break ground for bridge No. 7 of the China-aided project focusing on rebuilding 14 bridges that were destroyed in the devastating Cyclone Ditwah last year, in Gampaha, Sri Lanka, Nov. 1, 2026. A ceremony was held in the western Sri Lankan city of Gampaha on Sunday to break ground for a China-sponsored bridge rebuilding project. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)

A ceremony was held in the western Sri Lankan city of Gampaha on Sunday to break ground for a China-sponsored bridge rebuilding project.The China-aided project focuses on rebuilding 14 bridges in Sri Lanka that were destroyed in the devastating Cyclone Ditwah last year.Addressing the event, Bimal Rathnayake, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development of Sri Lanka, said that when the bridge is rebuilt, communities will reconnect and economic activity will resume.He pledged to work closely with the Chinese side and turn the project agreement reached by the two sides into tangible results for the people of Sri Lanka.Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Wei Huaxiang said that the project carries the best wishes from the Chinese side that Sri Lanka can overcome the hardships caused by the disaster.He instructed the Chinese enterprises managing and undertaking the project to work closely with the Sri Lankan side.The two sides signed the implementation agreement for the project on Sept. 28.