China's top procuratorate highlights doxxing, celebrity data leaks and other personal information crimes

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China's top procuratorate on Monday released a set of typical cases involving infringements of citizens' personal information, including doxxing-fueled cyber harassment and fandom malpractices.The cases released by China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), eight in total, illustrate emerging trends in crimes involving citizens' personal information.One case involving doxxing and cyber-related harassment illustrates the harm caused at each stage of the criminal activity and the criminal charges that such conduct may carry.One disclosed case exposes how several defendants illegally obtained more than 16 million items of citizens' personal information including ID numbers and phone numbers. They also stole more than one billion records, including personal data such as registered accounts and contact numbers of users from multiple online forums and cloud storage spaces.In addition, the defendants used the illegally obtained personal information to dox and harass 47 victims across China, including online game players and online forum moderators, both online and offline. Five of the victims were minors.The defendants were handed prison terms ranging from nine months to four years and five months, plus fines.The cases also highlight misconduct within online fan communities. The SPP disclosed details of one case involving a 1990-born airline customer service worker surnamed Shu. She is also an avid fan active in online fandom groups, who exploited her work-related access to the airline's system to look up celebrities' flight information and sell it through the groups for illicit profits.Between October 2021 and April 2024, Shu used the airline's internal system to look up and sell flight information involving more than 100 flights taken by more than 30 celebrities, pocketing over 10,000 yuan (about $1,490) in illegal gains.She received a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, and was fined 30,000 yuan for the crime of infringing upon citizens' personal information.The SPP said that for offences where lawbreakers illegally obtain and sell location data of celebrities, prosecutors pursue criminal liability in accordance with the law while filing incidental civil public-interest litigation to hold those responsible civilly liable.Another case highlights criminal acts committed under the guise of private investigation, in which GPS tracking technology was abused to unlawfully obtain citizens' personal information and violate their personal and property rights.Other cases involve offenders targeting older people who have limited online literacy and a weak awareness of how to protect themselves. The SPP stressed that relevant authorities should carry out proactive legal outreach to help seniors bolster their risk awareness and defensive capabilities.Besides, the released cases include personal information infringements linked to telecom fraud, fraudulent online recruitment and unlawful acquisition of medical and health data.In the next phase, while continuing to punish illegal and criminal acts infringing upon citizens' personal information in accordance with the law, procuratorial organs will deepen inter-agency coordination and take a comprehensive approach to governance, the SPP said.Global Times