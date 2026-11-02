Xi stresses China, Oman partnership in energy, investment, high-tech innovation

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. Xi held talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. Xi held talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)