Xi stresses China, Oman partnership in energy, investment, high-tech innovation

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China stands ready to deepen the alignment of development strategies with Oman, turning the two countries into stable and reliable partners in energy, partners with great potential in investment, and partners in high-tech innovation.Xi made the remarks during talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China.This marks the first visit to China by Oman's head of state since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 48 years ago.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. Xi held talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2026. Xi held talks with Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said of Oman, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)