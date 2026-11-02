China's top diplomat meets deputy secretary of Iran SNSC

Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, met with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Beijing on Monday.



Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that China will follow the initiatives and propositions put forward by President Xi Jinping on easing the situation in the Middle East and work together with all parties continuously to restore regional peace.

