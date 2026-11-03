Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Central China’s Henan Province recruits 3 winter experience officers

An aerial view of the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province Photo: VCG

The Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province, is recruiting three winter experience officers, each to be paid 20,000 yuan ($2,999) and asked to spend seven days working at the mountain top and creating videos of the snowy scenery.The scenic spot announced the recruitment on its official WeChat account on Monday. Applications are open to all people across China, excluding its own employees.Applicants must have photography and videography experience, bring their own filming and editing equipment, and be able to produce videos independently. Their Douyin accounts must have been registered for at least 30 days and have at least 10 videos posted.Once hired, the winter tourism experience officers will embark on a 7-day immersive experience. During their stay, participants will be expected to assist with the scenic area's winter operations, support the promotion of on-site events, and document Laojun Mountain's winter scenery and their daily experiences in the role.Applicants can enter from November 3 to November 10 by posting an original video of Laojun Mountain's snowy scenery on Douyin with the hashtag #LaojunMountainWinterExperienceOfficer (#老君山冰雪体验官).Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide a screenshot showing the total view count of their video, along with a real-time screen recording (which must include the post timestamp, location tag, hashtag, and video posts' performance metrics).Global Times