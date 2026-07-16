Laojun Mountain selects 60,000-yuan cloud observer for month-long mountaintop stint

Scenery at Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luoyang, Central China’s Henan Province Photo: Official WeChat account of Laojun Mountain scenic spot

A cloud observer with a monthly salary of 60,000 yuan ($8,813) has been selected by the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luoyang, Central China’s Henan Province, the scenic spot administration announced on Thursday.The mountain, a national 5A tourist attraction and UNESCO Global Geopark, drew online attention after posting a job ad for a “cloud sea observer” to live on its summit for one month, filming and sharing videos of the region’s famous floating mist.The scenic spot administration announced the unusual job opening last Wednesday, seeking one person to reside at the summit from July 16 to August 15, when cloud formations are most spectacular. The recruitment said that July and August each year bring the most frequent and spectacular sea-of-clouds views.Applicants are required to post original short videos on Chinese social media platform Douyin with designated hashtags related to the Laojun Mountain sea-of-clouds observer recruitment.From more than 3,500 applicants, the scenic spot administration selected the creator behind the Douyin account “Xiaozao” as its first cloud observer. The creator’s submissions have received over 80,000 likes.The scenic spot will pay the selected observer 60,000 yuan (pre-tax) upon completion of the assignment.Global Times