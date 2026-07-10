Mountain scenic spot offers $8,800 monthly salary for ‘sea-of-clouds spotter,’ requiring daily short-video posts

Scenery of Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province Photo: VCG

Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province, is recruiting a sea-of-clouds spotter with a monthly salary of 60,000 yuan ($8,813). Candidates are required to live at the mountain summit for 30 days, track daily everyday changes of the clouds, and post at least one short video each day, the notice said.Laojun Mountain scenic spot released the recruitment via its official WeChat account on Wednesday. The notice said that the scenic spot is accepting applications for sea-of-clouds spotter position nationwide as July and August each year bring the most frequent and spectacular sea-of-clouds views. The spot seeks to better document changes in sea of clouds and share its spectacular views with online audiences.The application window lasts one week. Applicants are required to post original short videos on Chinese social media platform Douyin with designated hashtags related to the Laojun Mountain sea-of-clouds spotter recruitment.Scenic spot staff will use the number of video likes as the primary judging criterion, alongside comprehensive assessment of video content quality, communication reach, and account compliance status, read the notice.The selected candidate will reside at the summit of Laojun Mountain for one month with free accommodation, tasked with daily monitoring of cloud-sea variations and producing and posting at least one short video of the cloud formations each day.The recruitment has sparked widespread buzz among netizens, with many expressing their eagerness to apply. A netizen named Linshenjianlu commented that the recruitment not only allows photography enthusiasts nationwide to join in and earn a salary, but also helps boost the scenic spot's popularity, calling it "a win-win deal."Global Times