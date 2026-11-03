2026 Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum held in Fuzhou

The 2026 Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum opened on Tuesday in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. More than 200 foreign delegates from 182 media outlets and institutions across 100 countries, along with international and regional organizations, attended.

Photo by Zhang Wujun/ People's Daily

Participants noted that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation has evolved into a well-received global public good and the world's largest, most extensive, and most far-reaching platform for international economic cooperation.

Photo by Zhang Wujun/ People's Daily

Guests at the forum emphasized that media organizations worldwide should tell compelling Silk Road stories together. They should facilitate policy coordination and people-to-people bonds, chronicle and disseminate Silk Road narratives, and build and safeguard a positive public opinion environment.Co-hosted by the People's Daily and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the forum is held under the theme "Pursuing Common Understandings and Shared Aspirations along the Belt and Road."Its agenda features an opening ceremony, an exhibition showcasing outcomes of Belt and Road cooperation, and the 4th Council Meeting of the Belt and Road News Network, alongside three sub-forums: the 2026 Belt and Road Regional Cooperation Forum, the 12th ASEAN-China-Japan-Republic of Korea Media Cooperation Seminar, and the 2026 Silk Road Civilization Development Forum.Following the forum, Chinese and foreign journalists will embark on joint reporting tours covering Fujian and several other Chinese provincial-level administrative regions.