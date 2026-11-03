From clinic visits to home treatments, Canton Fair products offer solutions to everyday hassles

An overseas buyer engages in discussions with an exhibitor of pet products at the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province on November 3, 2026. Photo: VCG

At the third phase of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, which runs from Saturday to Wednesday, a European buyer tried on a helmet-shaped laser hair-growth device, asked a few questions, and then did something unusual: he changed his return flight from Wednesday to Monday, dropped plans to visit competing suppliers, and signed a letter of intent to purchase 2,000 units, saying he had found the product he wanted.The exhibitor, Hubei YJT Intelligent Technology Group Co, had been in contact with him through an e-commerce platform before the fair. What convinced the buyer was not a spec sheet - it was the realization that a treatment he would otherwise have to receive at a clinic could now happen at home, simply by putting on a helmet, the buyer told the Global Times.A representative at the company's booth also told the Global Times on Monday that it received more than 50 customer groups per day from across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa."Overseas customers have a strong demand for intelligent consumer medical devices. We will continue to focus on product research and development (R&D), and leverage the Canton Fair as a platform to open up the global market," the representative said.Another exhibitor demonstrated a smart litter box built around the most tedious minute of a cat owner's day. "We can pull out the litter pad with a single tug," Yu Youkai, manager of Guangzhou PawGether Pet Product Technology Co, told the Global Times."The entire roller drum can be washed with water. After drying, you just put the litter pad back," said Yu. The box also supports remote monitoring through a phone app, tracking the cat's toilet frequency and weight changes. PawGether expected potential orders to reach several thousand units.These two products do not share a category, but they share a sales logic: Chinese manufacturers at the Canton Fair are increasingly marketing products as solutions to specific, recurring problems - and overseas buyers are responding.The third phase of the Canton Fair, themed "Better Life," brought together more than 12,000 exhibitors across 25,000 booths, with smart medical care, pet products, toys and sporting goods drawing steady streams of foreign buyers.The Global Times observed that the products that held buyers' attention the longest were not necessarily those with the most impressive-sounding features. Rather, they were products that solved specific, recurring everyday problems - essentially making those annoyances go away.The laser hair-growth helmet is one example. YJT said its device makes technology used in clinics portable and suitable for home use. Beyond eliminating the need for clinic visits, the aim is to make it easier for users to maintain a treatment routine, a company representative said.The smart litter box for cats addresses a different hassle: The daily scooping and washing that cat owners cannot avoid. By making the drum washable and the litter pad removable, the product turns a messy chore into a few simple steps.The pet products exhibition zone featured 240 companies across 390 booths, with many products designed to ease the burden of repetitive tasks for pet owners.A grooming and vacuuming kit on display follows the same logic, with five speed settings and attachments designed to remove pet fur from sofa crevices that a broom cannot reach.Travel products also came with new features. For example, a suitcase has a built-in dryer and clothes rail at the bottom of the case. When opened, it turns into a small wardrobe, addressing the problem of clothes that won't dry while traveling. It can also serve as a wardrobe once its owner returns home.A Zhejiang-based exhibitor also showcased a portable washing machine that fits into a backpack. "Ordinary tap water comes out at a constant temperature, heating up in one second," a sales manager said.Efficiency also matters. A 3D printer showcased in the toy section eliminates the need for molds. "Traditional mold-making can take two to three months before a product hits the market," an exhibitor said. "With 3D printing, a new product can be ready for the market in three days. We are offering global toy makers a faster way to develop new products."The common thread running through the Canton Fair's "star" products is a shift in what overseas buyers value. They are no longer just comparing feature lists. They are asking which everyday task a product eliminates, and whether it can deliver that convenience reliably and at a price that makes it accessible for everyday use, exhibitors said.Selling convenience requires manufacturers to demonstrate that their products work reliably. Stronger R&D capabilities and established supply chains help Chinese factories refine designs quickly and produce them at scale.Exports of pet-related products declared through Ningbo Customs in East China's Zhejiang Province recorded 2.24 billion yuan ($337 million) in the first half of 2026, up 21.7 percent year-on-year. In Cixi, Zhejiang, exports of various pet-related products more than doubled year-on-year during the first eight months, with growth significantly outpacing that of traditional household appliances.This shift does not stem from a breakthrough in any one technology. Rather, it reflects a supply chain that treats consumer frustrations as design instructions and can turn them into products quickly enough to keep the resulting convenience affordable, industry insiders said.The Canton Fair provides a platform for these solutions. Manufacturers use the event to demonstrate how their products make everyday tasks easier. The buyer who changed his flight illustrates how such convenience can translate into commercial interest.