China-Philippines relations face malicious interference at present, says Chinese FM
By Xinhua Published: Nov 03, 2026 10:09 PM
China-Philippines relations are facing malicious interference at present, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.
In a phone conversation with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that a few Philippine politicians, out of political prejudice and self-interest, have repeatedly attacked and smeared China, noting that such deeds are irrational and intolerable.