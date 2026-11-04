APEC parties should contribute solutions to Asia-Pacific, world development: China's commerce minister

All Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) parties should continue to contribute practical and effective "Asia-Pacific solutions" to the development of the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday.



Wang made the remarks when co-chairing the 37th APEC Ministerial Meeting via video conference with Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, noting the international situation is fraught with changes and turmoil, risks of fragmentation in industrial and supply chains are mounting, and the world economy is growing sluggishly.



He called on all APEC parties to uphold free trade and innovation-driven development, foster a vibrant engine for growth, advance discussions and policy coordination on digital and intelligent economic and trade rules, and build a fair and equitable international economic and trade order.

