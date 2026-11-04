7th World Media Summit to kick off in Beijing to boost media cooperation in intelligent age

The 7th World Media Summit, which is co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, is to be held from Nov. 5 to 9 in Beijing.



According to the summit secretariat, under the theme "Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action", the summit will bring together nearly 500 delegates from nearly 330 mainstream media outlets, think tanks, government departments and international organizations from 112 countries and regions around the world.



Delegates will exchange views on topics including "AI for all and the transformation of global media," "media dialogue and cooperation for a safer world," "AI-enabled communication for expanding exchanges among civilizations," "AI+ and the future of global communication governance" and "the Beijing approach: decoding Chinese modernization." They will also tour Beijing on the sidelines of the summit.



The mechanism of the World Media Summit was initiated in 2009 and is an important global platform for high-end media exchange and cooperation.

