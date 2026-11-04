CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China in communication with relevant parties regarding a meeting of the Chinese, Russian and US leaders: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Nov 04, 2026 05:38 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning



China is in communication with relevant parties regarding a meeting of the Chinese, Russian and US leaders, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, when asked to confirm a Financial Times report that officials from the three countries are coordinating arrangements for such a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in Shenzhen.

"As for your specific question, I have no information to share at this time," Mao said.

Global Times


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