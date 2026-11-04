China in communication with relevant parties regarding a meeting of the Chinese, Russian and US leaders: Chinese FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China is in communication with relevant parties regarding a meeting of the Chinese, Russian and US leaders, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, when asked to confirm a Financial Times report that officials from the three countries are coordinating arrangements for such a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in Shenzhen."As for your specific question, I have no information to share at this time," Mao said.Global Times