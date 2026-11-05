China's top diplomat calls for new 'golden decade' of Lancang-Mekong cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2026. Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung and Myanmar's Minister for the Ministry of National Planning, Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Aung Kyaw Hoe, attended the meeting here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Tian Yu)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called on the six Lancang-Mekong countries to build on their fruitful cooperation in the past 10 years and jointly usher in a new "golden decade."Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when co-chairing with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Beijing.The LMC mechanism was launched by the six countries in 2016. Its name derives from a river known as the Lancang in China and the Mekong after it flows out of the country and through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.China stands ready to work with Mekong countries in the direction set by the leaders, take stronger measures and more coordinated steps, to continuously substantiate the Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future, Wang said.Wang called for efforts to keep Lancang-Mekong Cooperation at the forefront of regional cooperation, make it a benchmark for Global South solidarity, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.Lancang-Mekong countries should strengthen top-level design on core issues such as regional development and security, enhance the alignment of development strategies, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and deliver more "small and beautiful" livelihood demonstration projects to give people a greater sense of gain, he said.It is important to expand cooperation in emerging fields such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and smart agriculture, he said, welcoming more Mekong countries to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO).He urged Lancang-Mekong countries to oppose external interference and incitement of bloc confrontation, reject the creation of exclusive "small circles," and never allow the resurgence of militarism, adding that the countries should step up joint efforts to combat cross-border crimes.Wang suggested the countries promote the establishment of a Lancang-Mekong cross-border disaster early-warning cooperation mechanism and jointly enhance disaster prevention, mitigation and relief capabilities.Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung and Myanmar's Minister for the Ministry of National Planning, Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Aung Kyaw Hoe, attended the meeting.All parties at the meeting spoke highly of the positive progress of the LMC over the past decade and appreciated China's important leading role in advancing their cooperation.Those present reaffirmed their commitment to good-neighborliness and friendship, mutual respect and mutual trust, deeper cooperation and win-win outcomes, and to jointly promoting sustainable development and prosperity in the region.They agreed to deepen cooperation in priority areas such as connectivity, water resources and environment, expand digital transformation, green innovation, and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges.They also agreed to strengthen disaster governance, tighten security coordination, combat cross-border crimes and safeguard regional tranquility.All parties agreed to maintain close communication to ensure that the fifth LMC Leaders' Meeting is a complete success and delivers positive outcomes.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2026. Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung and Myanmar's Minister for the Ministry of National Planning, Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Aung Kyaw Hoe, attended the meeting here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Tian Yu)