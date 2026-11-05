464 Chinese peacekeepers in Lebanon awarded UN medals of peace

A medal parade ceremony is held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2026. A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country. A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country.A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).In his address at the event, Diodato Abagnara, UNIFIL head of mission and force commander, praised the Chinese peacekeepers for their prompt response, practical solutions and decisive action, describing them as "problem-solvers" who could be "a real game changer for the mission" when time mattered most.The 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent, which includes a multi-functional engineer detachment, a construction engineer detachment and a medical detachment, has been serving the UN Mission since December 2025.To date, the Chinese peacekeepers have cleared more than 825 square meters of minefields, safely removed over 146 landmines, and provided medical treatments to above 3,400 UNIFIL personnel and local people.More than 8,800 Chinese peacekeepers have been dispatched to Lebanon since 2006.UNIFIL was first established in 1978 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. After the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, UNIFIL's mandate was expanded by UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to monitor the cessation of hostilities and to accompany the deployment of Lebanese armed forces throughout southern Lebanon as Israel withdrew its troops.In August 2025, the Security Council extended UNIFIL's mandate for the final time until Dec. 31, 2026, with a drawdown and withdrawal to follow within one year.

A medal parade ceremony is held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2026. A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country. A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

A medal parade ceremony is held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2026. A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country. A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

A medal parade ceremony is held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2026. A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country. A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)