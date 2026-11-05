464 Chinese peacekeepers in Lebanon awarded UN medals of peace

A medal parade ceremony is held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2026. A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country. A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country.
A medal parade ceremony is held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2026. A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country. A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
A medal parade ceremony is held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2026. A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country. A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
A medal parade ceremony is held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village, southern Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2026. A total of 464 peacekeepers of the 24th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon were awarded UN medals of peace on Tuesday for their commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the south of the country. A medal parade ceremony was held at the Chinese peacekeepers' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon to honor the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)