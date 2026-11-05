China urges EU to carefully assess impact of new fees and tariffs on low-value imports

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China hopes the EU will carefully assess the impact of its new policies on low-value imports and create favorable conditions for China-EU cooperation in e-commerce and other areas, Huang Ling, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.The remarks came in response to a question about the EU's introduction of a 2-euro handling fee on low-value imports starting November 1, following the implementation of a 3-euro tariff in July, and the combined impact of the two measures on Chinese cross-border e-commerce exporters.Huang said China is paying close attention to the EU's new regulations, noting that cross-border e-commerce, as a new form and model of international trade, provides businesses and consumers around the world with a diverse range of choices.Global Times