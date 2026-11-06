Report highlights China's role in global marine biological diversity governance

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows coral pictured through the porthole of the manned deep-sea submersible Jiaolong. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

China has shared its expertise and taken practical steps in support of the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity, said a report released Thursday.The country, by helping bridge differences between developed and developing countries, has advanced the conclusion of a landmark agreement in global ocean governance, namely the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, which entered into force early this year, according to the report released by the China Institute for Marine Affairs under the Ministry of Natural Resources.In designing and refining relevant legal arrangements, China has advocated a benefit-sharing mechanism encompassing both monetary and non-monetary benefits to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and supported an integrated approach to biodiversity conservation and the sustainable use of marine resources, said the report.China has promoted greater procedural transparency, and advocated a country-driven and needs-based approach and diversified cooperation forms to strengthen developing countries' implementation capacity.As one of the first signatories and Parties to the Agreement, China has taken practical steps to support its full and effective implementation.The report noted that China has made its research platforms accessible to international partners and shared scientific results with them through scientific research expeditions conducted using its deep-sea submersibles such as Jiaolong and Fendouzhe, as well as research vessels like Shenhai Yihao.China has preserved nearly 60,000 samples of marine microbial resources and established repositories and databases, and offered specialized services to facilitate access to samples and data, the report said.China has supported developing countries in environmental impact assessment. It has also signed marine cooperation agreements with more than 50 countries and international organizations, jointly established over 40 marine research centers and laboratories, and implemented numerous small-scale, high-impact marine conservation projects, strengthening the ocean-related capabilities of the Global South, the report revealed.By applying to host the Secretariat of the Agreement in the coastal city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province, the country has undertaken further international responsibilities in an effort to address the absence of headquarters of United Nations ocean-related bodies in Asia, according to the report.