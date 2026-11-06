Successful takeoff & landing of China’s GJ-21 shipborne stealth drone marks milestone for new combat capabilities; China pursues defensive defense policy: spokesperson

Chen Xi, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense

The successful first takeoff and landing of the GJ-21 stealth drone on the amphibious assault ship Sichuan marks an important milestone in developing the PLA's new-domain and new-quality combat capabilities, Chen Xi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, said on Friday, stressing that China pursues peaceful development and consistently follows a defensive national defense policy.Chen made the remarks when asked to comment on reports which claimed China's first carrier-based stealth strike and reconnaissance drone has completed takeoff and landing trials aboard the Sichuan. Some media argue this will extend the PLA Navy's long-range operational reach and shift the maritime power balance in the Western Pacific.Guided by operational requirements and keeping pace with global military technological advances, we are accelerating the modernization of weaponry and equipment — purely to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, Chen said.China remains a force for peace, stability and progress in the world, Chen added.Global Times