China opposes joint statement criticizing HKSAR court's Wong Chi-fung sentencing decision: Chinese embassies in Canada, France and Netherlands

In this file photo taken on June 30, 2017, Joshua Wong Chi-fung (front) speaks during an interview in front of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government headquarters in Hong Kong, south China. Photo: Xinhua

China strongly opposed a joint statement issued by Canada and several other countries criticizing the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) court's sentencing decision in the Wong Chi-fung case, accusing them of interfering in Hong Kong's judicial affairs and China's internal affairs, said the Chinese embassies in Canada, France and the Netherlands over the weekend.The foreign ministries of Canada, the US, the UK, Australia and other countries issued a joint statement on Friday regarding the sentencing of Wong. In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Canada said that Canada had joined certain other countries in issuing the so-called joint statement to criticize the Hong Kong court's sentencing decision in the case, openly interfering in Hong Kong's judicial affairs and China's internal affairs.Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law, where compliance with the law and accountability for violations are fundamental principles, the spokesperson said.According to the spokesperson, Wong had long been involved in conspiring with and colluding with foreign or external forces to endanger national security. He continued these activities even after the implementation of the National Security Law. Wong’s actions seriously undermined China's sovereignty and dignity, threatened the vital interests of the Hong Kong people and jeopardized the city's long-term stability and security. Faced with overwhelming facts and evidence, Wong had no grounds to deny his wrongdoing and chose to plead guilty.The Hong Kong court's trial and sentencing decision were lawful and fair, and should not be challenged, the spokesperson said.On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in France said that China firmly opposed the joint statement issued on Friday by the foreign ministers of 10 countries and published on the French Foreign Ministry's website, and had lodged solemn representations with the French side. The spokesperson said the statement commented on Wong’s case and interfered in the judicial affairs of the HKSAR.According to the spokesperson, Wong was convicted of "conspiring to collude with foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" with the evidence against him conclusive and the sentence commensurate with the seriousness of the crime. Wong pleaded guilty to the charges.Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law, and relevant cases are handled strictly on the basis of evidence and in accordance with the law. The Chinese central government firmly supports the HKSAR in safeguarding national security and cracking down on acts that endanger national security in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson urged the French side to act in accordance with the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, genuinely respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, and stop making irresponsible remarks about judicial proceedings in the HKSAR.In addition, the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands also issued a statement on Saturday, voicing firm support for the HKSAR's efforts to punish crimes endangering national security in accordance with the law.According to the embassy, Wong was sentenced by the HKSAR court in accordance with the law for conspiring to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security. The Chinese central government firmly supports the HKSAR in safeguarding national security and punishing criminal acts that endanger national security in accordance with the law.Throughout the trial, HKSAR law enforcement, prosecution and judicial authorities handled the case in strict accordance with the law, fully safeguarding the defendant's legal rights. The trial was open, fair and impartial, with rulings based on facts and the law. Hong Kong's judicial authorities exercise their judicial powers independently in accordance with the law, free from any external interference, the embassy said.Hong Kong is part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs the embassy said. It urged the Netherlands and other relevant countries to respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in the HKSAR, and to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any form.Global Times