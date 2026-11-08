China calls on Austria to provide fair environment for Chinese companies at 1st meeting of bilateral business council

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao meets with Austrian Economy, Energy and Tourism Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer during the first meeting of the China-Austria Business Council in Beijing on November 6, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from China's Ministry of Commerce

China called on Austria to provide Chinese enterprises investing and operating in the country with a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment, as the two countries established a bilateral business council.Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao made the remarks during the first meeting of the China-Austria Business Council in Beijing on Friday, which was attended by more than 100 representatives from the political and business communities of both countries participated, the ministry said on its website on Saturday.Wang noted that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Austria and the joint establishment of the business council will serve as a bridge for exchanges between the business communities of both countries and help align China's 15th Five-Year Plan with Austria's Industrial Strategy 2035.He expressed the hope that enterprises from both sides will make full use of the council mechanism, focus on distinctive industries, and deepen practical cooperation, jointly write a new chapter in China-Austria economic and trade relations.Wang also hoped that Austria would create a fair, open and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises investing and doing business there, thereby contributing to the sustained and healthy development of China-EU economic and trade relations.Austrian Economy, Energy and Tourism Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer said during the meeting that China is Austria's most important economic and trade partner in Asia, and the two economies are highly complementary. The Austrian government is willing to work with the Chinese side to build a more balanced and reliable economic and trade relationship, jointly expand the pie of cooperation, further tap the potential for exports to China, and welcome Chinese enterprises to invest in Austria.Global Times